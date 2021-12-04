In Spider-Man: Homecoming there were plans for the members of Avengers to appear in the film, in addition to Iron Man and Captain America

Spider-Man: Homecoming was not only the first solo adventure of the wall-crawler through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also brought Iron Man and Captain America into the plot, although the original plan was to bring in the other members of the team.

In the film, in addition to Tony Stark’s support of the plot, Steve Rogers was seen in a series of educational videos by the United States government, but the original plan of the film was for all Avengers to appear in this class of materials.

Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriter Jonathan Goldstein revealed through his twitter account that more educational videos were filmed with other Avengers, which were not used in the film.

We had about five more of these educational videos with Avengers in them. #QuarantineWatchParty – Jonathan Goldstein (@JM_Goldstein) December 1, 2021

“We had about five of these educational videos with the Avengers in them“.

Even some users on twitter became suspicious about the topics that elements such as Bruce Banner would deal with.

please tell me one was anger management with bruce https://t.co/ggFQeAWU3B – James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) December 1, 2021

“Please tell me which one was anger management with Bruce“

While in the first film Iron Man served as Spider-Man’s mentor, Far From Home Nick Fury, the man who united the Avengers, was the one who recruited Spidey to contain the Elementals.

In this third film, Doctor Strange will be the one who helps Peter Parker to get out of the problem that Mysterio caused by revealing his identity as the wall-crawler.

What will we see in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman) ) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in the Mexican Republic.

Source: Twitter

