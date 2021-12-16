Today, theaters across the country are collapsed and the Covid-19 has gone into the background, the reason is the premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the whole year: Spider-Man: No Way Home. Its success is evident by the tickets sold in presale and by the saturation of the pages of the two most important companies in Mexico: Cinepolis and Cinemex.

Today, the CEO of Cinepolis posted via Twitter that the new arachnid movie became the largest presale in the history of the chain of cinemas.

“We are very happy because today #SpidermanNoWayHome premieres in @cinepolis and it has already become a movie with the largest ticket pre-sale in the history of Cinepolis in Mexico, above Avengers Endgame in 2019,” said the CEO of the company.

It should be remembered that Avengers Endgame sold 450 thousand tickets in the first hours of pre-sale, which began on April 2, 2019 only at Cinemex, and also caused system saturation and slow transactions.

The pre-sale of Spider-Man, an infallible strategy of Cinepolis and Cinemex

Pre-sales strategies are not always focused on offering products or services, but on attracting customers and allowing an integration between sales and marketing.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home since the announcement of its release has caused great excitement among fans, as there is much speculation about what will happen.

In the premise of the story, the secret identity of Peter Parker is revealed and desperately seeks to reverse the fact by going to Doctor Strange; However, things go wrong and it results in the creation of multiple universes featuring characters from all of the previous franchises.

Saturated systems and increased customer dissatisfaction

In social networks, users continue to complain about the amount of problems and disorganization that Cinepolis and Cinemex have.

“They are making charges without any sale, saturated telephone line, saturated App and Web, etc”, comments Twitter user Alan Ibarreche, regarding the Cinepolis service.

Despite the pre-sales strategy shared by the two large chains, customer service has not been the strong suit of either company and they have not made life easier for consumers either.

The following complaints are read on their social networks:

“Hey @Cinepolis I already bought some tickets through your app, I was charged and everything and nothing comes to my email, no QRs are generated, nothing,” says user Latraz Bestie on Twitter.

Others that are read is the saturation of the pages, the bad loading of the apps to buy tickets for the new movie.

Despite the fact that the film has already broken a record in pre-sales, it is evident that the pages must work on investing in infrastructure to meet consumer demand due to the creation of such high expectations in pre-sales, since customer satisfaction is the point strategy maximum.

