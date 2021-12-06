Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the hit animated film starring Miles Morales and returns in 2022 with a first part. We will be able to see the second only in 2023. Find out more in this note!

Less than two weeks before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can not lower the emotion. Apparently, Sony prefers that we continue in this state of euphoria and for that he gave us a first glimpse of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, yes the sequel to the great animated film that has as its protagonist Miles Morales. And not only that, but also the directors of the film confirmed to us that it will have a part two by 2023.

“Miles’s story is epic. We wrote what we thought the story needed to be and, to our surprise, we realized that it was two movies instead of one. We are working on both right now. The second part will arrive sometime in 2023. In 2024 we will be able to sleep again“Said the writers and producers Phill lord and Chris miller to EW.

After almost three years, we hear again about Thousands As the Spiderman. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s friendly neighbor, Spider-man, across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen stacy and a new team of Spider-People, to take on a villain more powerful than any they have ever met. “

It seems that in this sequel we will see several new characters that will help Thousands. We will listen to Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen and also to Jake Johnson as Peter Parker. As for the other spider companions we saw in Into the Spider-Verse (Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir and John Mulaney as Spider-Ham) we do not know if they will return, but when asked about these to Lord already Miller they said: “Thousands he’s going to meet up with some old friends… he’s going to meet a lot more new ones ”.

If you remember the post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse they surely listened to Oscar Isaac What Miguel O’Hara, better known as Spider-man 2099, which will return in this sequel. In that scene we saw how that character could be the first person to make an autonomous jump in the multiverse. Apparently he succeeded because, from the looks of the two-and-a-half minute glance he posted Sony, Miguel is in the same dimension as Thousands and confronts him. In addition, we can observe that while they are “fighting” (Miles just wants to escape), Spider-man 2099 holds our protagonist and they travel to another universe.

Also, although we did not see or hear it in the trailer, we know that Issa rae is part of the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to give voice to Jessica Drew or Spider-woman.

Unlike the first movie, Across the Spider-Verse it will not only take place in the dimension in which you live Miles Morales, but other universes will also be discovered, such as that of Gwen Stacy. “All dimensions are radically different from each other. They all seem drawn by different artists“, They assured Lord and Miller.

As for the team behind the animated film we have Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson as directors, in charge of the script are David Callaham, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. On the other hand, we have Amy Pascala, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg as producers, while, Peter Ramsey and Aditya Sood they are executive producers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will continue the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and it will be available in theaters on October 7, 2022. Although it was previously planned for a few months before, the film had to delay production due to COVID-19. Part two, on the other hand, can only be seen in 2023.

Share it with whoever you want