They are already preparing the movie Spider-Man 4 and we can know some details of how they will face this project.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is one of the best installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic UniverseIt is also being a tremendous box office success and will likely be the first film to exceed 1 billion since the pandemic. But also, they are already planning Spider-Man 4, That is why those responsible are telling new details of the new film of the Peter parker from Tom holland.

The producer Amy pascal Know what Spider-man 4 It must be something different and that’s why he said that: Not all Spider-Man movies are going to have a multitude of characters. That approach was the right fit for this occasion.

You can’t think of outdoing yourself in terms of showmanship. Otherwise, the movies get bigger and bigger for no reason, and it’s not a good result. But we always want to try to improve ourselves in terms of quality and emotion.

So instead of being a shocking spectacle, Spider-man 4 it will focus on 2 key points such as quality and emotion.

Plans for the next movie:

From Sony Y Marvel studios they know exactly what makes the hero so loved by millions of viewers around the world. That is why Amy Pascal said: “Kevin Feige and I never want to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker, who is a normal kid, who is orphaned over and over again.”

“That he is a teenager, so everything in his life is on a high pitch and that everything matters more than anything. It is also driven by goodness and guilt. That he is fighting for a greater cause and is vilified by the press.

So Spider-man 4 Although I leave the high school years behind and the time of the university of Peter parker, will still talk about the passage from childhood to maturity and how to face different stages in life.

There is no release date yet for Spider-man 4. While we wait for them to make it official, we can review the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where it intervenes Tom holland in the streaming platform Disney Plus.