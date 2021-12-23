After the shocking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios and SONY are already thinking about making Spider-Man 4.

Since it was released Spider-Man: No Way Home It has already raised over $ 638 million, which is outright crazy. That’s why they know that Tom holland must release more movies in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and they want you to face two villains who have already featured in Spider-man 4.

It seems that the main idea is to copy a bit the formula of the first trilogy, although this time we can see Peter parker at the University, as he has left the institute behind. So instead of facing The Vulture (Michael Keaton), the main rival will be Mac Gargan / Scorpion from Michael Mando. A character who appeared briefly in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). Also the other great villain will be J. Jonah Jameson from JK Simmons, who will begin a personal crusade to try to discover what the true identity of the hero is, in fact as in the comics he could even hire Mac gargan to unmask spider man. Remember that Scorpion came into contact with Venom And that could lead to the events of the next installment.

More rumors.

Spider-man 4 will not only bring villains into the life of Peter parkerBut you will also have new friends. Since after MJ (Zendaya) Y Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) have forgotten about him, the first rumors indicate that they will add to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe to Gwen stacy already Harry osborn or at least two very similar characters that would play a role similar to the one in the comics.

Best of all, after the end of the third installment, they can do anything to Spider-man 4, since they have practically rebooted the beloved character and will have to almost start from scratch with his history as a hero.

Are you looking forward to seeing Spider-Man 4? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While we wait for them to confirm the plans you have, we can see all the deliveries on the Disney Plus streaming platform.