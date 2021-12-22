Last weekend the Pokémon GO was held on Community day December, becoming one of the most important events of the game in this 2021. Despite this, Niantic has not wanted to waste time by revealing which will be the Pokémon that will star in this same event in January 2022.

The one chosen for the occasion has been Spheal, the Water and Ice type Pokémon in order to be consistent with this very cold time that we are going through. Therefore, this assumes that it will appear more frequently than normal the next January 16, 2022 between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (local time), including the possibility of it coming out in its shiny form.

Spheal is capable of evolving into Sealeo and Walrein, something that you should take into account, because obtaining its final form will help Learn the Icicle Charge Attack and Snow Dust Rapid Attack, but only for the duration of the event or up to two hours after it ends. Still, with the amount of Spheal you can catch that day, it won’t be a problem if you gather enough candy for it.

Community Day will be accompanied by your own special paid research task and a number of bonuses that always come in handy. Thanks to them, you will receive triple the experience points for each capture and the Bait and Incense Modules will increase their duration up to three hours.