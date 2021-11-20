Directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín ( Ema ) and with a script by Steven Knight ( Peaky blinders ), Spencer has just hit theaters and has already become the best plan for this weekend.

This intentional drama has become an Oscar movie according to experts and it is as we see in the first seconds of the film, in a “fable about a real tragedy”.

The story focuses on three days, during the Christmas holidays at Sandringham Castle, in Norfolk County. There Princess Diana travels to meet the Royal Family and show us a complex and unique Lady Di.

Visually intoxicating, this story in which we see at all times the contrast of Diana with Anne Boleyn It is a wonderful proposal that shows us a princess of Wales as we have never seen her before. Visual metaphors are an essential part of history and its director has hit the nail on the head with music, rhythm and photography, in addition to having managed to convey all the anguish of a confinement like the one that Lady Di experiences in the film.

Kristen Stewart is for Oscar

Although the portrait is full of names such as the very successful Sally Hawkins, Jack Farthing playing Prince Charles, or the wonderful Timothy Spall and Sean Harris, the absolute protagonist is Kristen Stewart, who is already a long way from Bella in Twilight and now he is before the paper of his life .





An iconic historical character who has been able to give life and voice and who already resonates for an Oscar nomination. And the interpretation is more than remarkable and We forgot about Stewart to see only a locked up princess In a castle.

Kristen Stewart brings a dazzling tale of the princess like we’ve never seen her before, full of nuance. So many that it seems that we look through a kaleidoscope to delight in so many details that it even overwhelms us. We can see a princess of Wales in dozens of colors. Vulnerable, provocative, scared, tender, rebellious, distraught, tired, prey, lost, alone, sweet, alive. It is so much what is shown of her in 112 minutes, that the film seems to us a sigh.





An absolutely stunning wardrobe

Stewart is accompanied by the costumes to give the character of this story, a melting pot of sensations and feelings. In fact It seems that the dressing room tells the story by itself, when she is silent and the images follow one another.

Not all the looks are replicas, but rather they are inspired by the princess based on a research work in which looks from the house of Chanel could not be missing, one of the favorites of Lady Di and signature of which Kristen Stewart is an ambassador .





A good example of this is the spectacular Chanel dress that the young woman wears at a dinner. In a champagne tone, with a mermaid cut and a strapless neckline, this organza dress belongs to the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1988 collection and was designed by Karl Lagerfeld. It has been remade for the film and it has more than 1000 hours of work behind it. And even though It is not a real dress that we saw Lady Di in, it is inspired by one of them and it is the dress that this story needed to understand a little more the tragic story of the princess.





The same goes for the red Chanel tweed coat that we see Diana in in the movie when she goes to church. It belongs to the Fall-Winter 1988 ready-to-wear collection, and while it is not a replica of the princess’s Sandringham looks from that year, it did wear something similar on Christmas Day at Sandringham in 1993.













The wedding dress created by David Emanuel, the yellow looks from his early years at the Royal House, varsity jackets , black ball gowns or jeans with a slip top and a cashmere cardigan are one more example of how a good costume design can say as much or more than a good script.

Photos | Spencer, Chanel