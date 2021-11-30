Speedrunner ends Pokémon BDSP in half an hour

Not even two weeks have passed since Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl reached the market, however, the community of the speedrun he is already doing his thing with both deliveries. In this video you can see exactly what we are talking about.

Happens that Werster, a YouTuber known for its speedruns, shared a video where we can see him complete the game in just 33 minutes and 10 seconds. At the time of writing, this is believed to be the world record for BD and SP.

As you would imagine, Werster used all kinds of tricks and glitches to cut back on your playing time. In fact, the vast majority of confrontations and even Elite Four were jumped thanks to these glitches, as well as certain maneuvers with the game menu to avoid loading times.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shing Pearl They are already available and here you can take a look at our written review.

Editor’s note: It was to be expected that this type of thing would happen after the arrival of both games. It’s not out of the ordinary after all, but we’re still amazed at how resourceful the speedrun community can be.

Via: Nintendo Life