You can already see the new trailer for Uncharted, the next action and adventure film based on the famous Naughty Dog video game for Playstation, which will arrive exclusively in cinemas throughout Spain on February 11, 2022.

The new trailer shows images already seen in the first preview and reveals the backstory of the character played by Antonio Banderas, as well as a spectacular scene, worthy of any pirate movie. You can see it below:

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), Uncharted stars Tom Holland (The impossible, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-man: Far from home, Spider-Man: No way home, The devil at all hours) and Mark Wahlberg (The Perfect Storm, The Departed, The Fighter, All the Money in the World, Spenser: Confidential). The cast is completed by the actresses Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle, and the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

Synopsis: Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces a young, crafty and charismatic Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful sidekick Victor. “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous quest for “the greatest treasure ever found” while tracking down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother. .

