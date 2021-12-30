The Spanish Startup LLum, after having developed a platform on blockchain technology, will allow sharing the energy produced by individuals and energy communities, in order to make the most of the production capacity, as announced on the web portal Renewable energy this Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The Startup Llum has proposed a solution to share the Kilometer 0 renewable electricity among users, which are produced in existing facilities for self-consumption.

The main objective of the Spanish Startup is to achieve maximum efficiency and reduce energy costs, with the help of the system based on blockchain technology, and the owners of the photovoltaic roofs in conjunction with the members of the energy community will be able to control , manage and share electricity with other consumers, “as simple as making a bank transfer or a bizum “added Juan Carlos Betancourt.

As highlighted Renewable energy, lThe startup participates in the fifth edition of the program of the public accelerator Collab, of the Las Naves-Valencia innovation center, and is negotiating agreements with commercial partners, such as cooperatives and electricity marketers, and with local energy communities. In addition, Llum is open to the entry of investors and new partners, who provide the necessary resources to address this implementation and expansion.

“We are a cloud platform, open and collaborative, which allows us to take advantage of the savings, environmental and social inclusion opportunities offered by the self-consumption law to neighboring communities, marketers and town councils, making it available to them services that previously only large electricity companies and multinationals had access to “, commented, the founder and CEO Juan Carlos Betancourt.

However, lThe startup has been one of the participating initiatives in the Llamp 3i triple impact project acceleration program, promoted by the General Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Cooperativism of the Ministry of Economy and in which a dozen entities from the entrepreneurial ecosystem have collaborated, including the Las Naves accelerator, Collab.

