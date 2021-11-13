Indra, a global technology and consulting company, under the framework of the European R & D & I project Critical-Chains, recently announced and through a press release that incorporated into its back office toll system, from its Mova Collect line of solutions, the ability to record transactions on a blockchain.

This initiative would be given by the objective of offering operators and concessionaires an even more reliable and solid solution that will allow to register any operation in a faster and more efficient way, increasing the integrity, and transparency in the transfer of data.

The company that also leads in the transport sector within the project Critical-Chains, has also decided to partner with ROADIS, a multinational company in the infrastructure sector, with the aim of validating its technological solution proposal on one of the highways that the company operates in Mexico: Monterrey-Saltillo (CAMS).

Solutions through blockchain

The solution developed by Indra indicates that it is especially ideal for the electronic collection of tolls, as well as applicable in situations in which there are several concessionaires and interoperability between them.

Likewise, they also point out that with this technology, the objective is to protect the numerous transactions that are carried out, giving them greater security and reducing the possibility of fraud, thus contributing to an intelligent and safe highway.

From Indra they point out that the application of blockchain in the processes and transactions that take place in the backoffice systems of a toll booth (transaction integrity, clearing between operators, payments to the central entity, financial audit, fraud control, etc.) With its successful implementation, it will allow to reduce conflicts between the different actors due to possible disagreements, protect from possible cyberattacks and also facilitate the liquidation and audit processes.

It would also reduce the problems that can arise in the management of the lists of users blocked by some delay in the sending of the registrations of license plates and types of vehicles that have used the toll at a given time.

Regarding the technical, Indra highlighted that the works are being carried out on a Software-as-a-Service platform that will make it possible to record toll transactions and associated settlement processes, increasing traceability.

This platform is named Critical-Chains, which uses Quorum, a decentralized blockchain business platform that allows shielding different users from different permissions depending on their role in the business model, so that the information is not public as it happens with other platforms, such as Ethereum; This guarantees that the different actors have permissions to view and record operations, while the competent authorities will be able to carry out the necessary audits in a transparent and secure way.

Leaders in transportation

In the transport sector, Indra, for its part, also plans to use blockchain within the framework of the SIMPLE project (SIMplification of Processes for a Logistic Enhancement), in which, together with its subsidiary Minsait, it will develop and implement the single Spanish logistics window, which will integrate all the information on the activity of freight transport and logistics in Spain.

The solution will guarantee document and cargo traceability through blockchain and will allow all agents and modes of transport in the logistics chain to interact telematically, by digitizing and integrating their data and documents.

With all this, the blockchain solution applied to the transport sector would eliminate the need for intermediaries to guard the inviolability of the data or possible fraud, since the very nature of this technology guarantees the transparency and immutability of the records.

With respect to Indra is one of the main global technology and consulting companies, becoming a leading global provider of proprietary solutions in specific segments of the Transport and Defense markets. that promotes digital transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its subsidiary Minsait.

Finally, it should also be noted that it would not be the first time this year that Indra is in the news regarding the topic of innovation on blockchain, given that in the middle of this year they reported that they had completed the development of a platform that uses Blockchain technology and sought to predict logistical needs of the Armies, aiming to facilitate the operation in air, naval or land systems and platforms.

