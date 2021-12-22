The Cerex brewery, a benchmark in the artisan beer sector in Spain, announced that from this December 21, it incorporates in its online store the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network and the Tron Network, due to the great acceptance of its users on the web platform. This was reported by the company, through a statement.

As mentioned above, on Cointelegraph, The Spanish brewery, in the middle of the year, incorporated in its online store the option of paying with the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and USDcoin. At the time, the director of Cerveza Cerex, Marcos Rubio, highlighted that the company would add new cryptos to the distillery’s marketplace.

Under this context, currently, the brewing company has incorporated up to ten cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, as well as that it has decided to add to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network, to allow its customers to pay for their products on PancakeSwap (CAKE ), one of the main exchanges used the most for decentralized finance (DeFi), with the options of tokens such as the stablecoin BUSD, and BNB. They have also decided to incorporate the Tron Network with the TRX cryptocurrency and the USDT stablecoin, this, taking into account the opinion of many of its clients and users.

In addition, The people of the Metaverse will also have the option of paying for beers and spirits in Decentraland (Mana), the digital currency used in the virtual universe, through the Ethereum Network. In addition, the company stated that it has a food section, where they recently sold what was “probably” the first ham in the world bought with cryptocurrencies.

The users of the web will also be able to make the purchase of the drinks: Cerex Beer, Estremeñu Whiskey, Rum Añejo Granadilla, Gin Spirito Venetton and Cremas RutaPlata, through payment in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC) and Litecoin (LTC).

In this regard, the general directors of the brewery, Alonso Vallejo and Marcos Rubio, consider that: “A change is necessary in the forms of payment that allow speed, anonymity, low cost and security, and for this cryptocurrencies are the ideal form of payment.”

It should be noted that the beer industry is part of the RutaPlata distillery, and has obtained more than 20 national and international awards and in addition to Spain, its products are sold in countries of Europe and Latin America, such as Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, and Peru. and Colombia.

