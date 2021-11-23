Sotheby’s, the world’s oldest art and luxury auction house, announced its collaboration with the non-profit organization Support, a public health advocate, to auction her latest NFT collection through Sotheby’s Metaverse. The auction, titled “Gifted: The 140 Collection“It is considered the” largest NFT charity auction in history “by Sotheby’s, the proceeds of which will go entirely to Sustain.

The NFTs were gifted originally by Twitter as part of a draw from 140 NFT to 140 random followers in June of this year. Its recipients became known as “The bestiesNow 7 of these Besties have decided to sell the full 7 NFT set and support Sostento’s frontline healthcare workers in their efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic and opioid overdose crisis.

The NFT giveaway came after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold the first tweet in the platform’s history as an NFT for $ 2.9 million in March 2021. The proceeds from that particular sale helped the Covid-19 response plan in Africa.

In an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global director of science and popular culture, said:

“It is inspiring to work not only alongside an organization like Sostento, but also with the group of Besties who recognize the importance of their NFTs and are harnessing that power for a good cause.”

Among the partners of Sostento is The Giving Block, which offers a platform for charities, organizations, universities, and religious groups of all sizes to use and accept cryptocurrency funding.

Proceeds from this sale will be processed by The Giving Block, before being “directly invested in fulfilling our mission of helping frontline healthcare workers save lives”, according to Joe Agoada, CEO of Sostento.

Sotheby’s is the first auction house to launch a dedicated NFT market, Sotheby’s Metaverse. Launched last month, the dedicated platform will exclusively host all of Sotheby’s NFT sales.

