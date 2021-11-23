A patent that may or may not come true.

PlayStation 5 has officially completed one year since its launch in all territories after its European anniversary on November 19. Under this premise it must be said that Sony’s console is being a bestseller despite the stock problems caused by the semiconductor crisis, an essential component of the console.

That is why it is normal for Sony to want to exploit the image of your console offering different products that improve or modify the experience with the console. And in this regard, it may be that let’s have cosmetic changes in the consoleas a new patent could have revealed one of Sony’s future plans with the brand.

A new customization option for PlayStation 5 could be on the way

Under this premise, it has been discovered, by OPAttack, that Sony would have patented a new set of faceplates, which are the white plates (or black in the digital model) that can be removed without too much difficulty. In this way, under the name of Cover for Electronic Device, These would be plates that could be illustrated in order to give greater customization to the current PlayStation console.

It should be noted that it would not be surprising this type of movement, since in the past it has been possible to see how video game companies that launch consoles have taken the opportunity to customize them when they have removable elements. An example of the latter we have in New Nintendo 3DS, which had different lower and upper shells in stores.

To the latter, it should be added that since its announcement many have speculated on the possibility of seeing interchangeable covers on PlayStation 5, since it is a console that lends itself to it. In fact, this could be a cheaper alternative to replace the limited consoles that were launched in the PlayStation 4 era, which had designs of the game in question, this being the case, for example, of the PS4 Marvel’s Spider Edition. -Man.

It will be necessary to see how Sony develops in this field, since, although it has been patented, nothing is certain until said otherwise, since it could perfectly have been something foresight in case in the future they decide to carry it out, that nobody takes away the idea. It only remains to wait to see what they will do, since the alternative is the users themselves customizing their consoles with acts like drawing the original PlayStation logo.

