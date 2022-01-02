Good news for Sonic fans, so Sonic Frontiers will feature a classic Sonic composer. Veteran Sonic The Hedgehog composer Jun Senoue began composing music in 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and has contributed in varying amounts to nearly every Sonic title since. His most popular and well-known work includes the Sonic Adventure duology music of the 2000s, as well as his vocal performances as part of the band Crush 40.

More recently, Senoue re-remixed some of his previous tracks for Sonic Colors Ultimate. Meanwhile, Sega has finally revealed an action-packed trailer for Sonic Frontiers during the 2021 Game Awards live stream. Several talented figures from Sonic’s past are contributing to Sonic Frontiers, including comic book writer Sonic the Hedgehog and to the director of Sonic Colors. Now, it has been confirmed that Sonic Frontiers will feature a classic Sonic composer.

In a recent interview with NME, Jun Senoue has revealed that he is working on the soundtrack for Sonic Frontiers. and has talked about his previous work on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Although he did not reveal the exact details or scope of his involvement in the upcoming title, Senoue noted that this new job has been keeping him busy lately and expressed his excitement about the planned release of Sonic Frontiers later this year, even going as far as to say that will broaden the vision of Sonic games.

It’s no secret that The latest installments of Sonic have had an uneven reception from fans, as even the once-well-regarded Sonic Colors ran into several notable glitches and bugs when it was remastered as Sonic Colors Ultimate this past September. The Sonic team seems to be well aware of this in the development of the latest game. Part of that initiative is why Sonic Frontiers will feature a classic Sonic composer.