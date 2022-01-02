A few weeks ago, we received for the first time the official presentation of Sonic Frontiers, the next title starring the blue hedgehog from SEGA and which will be Sonic’s next great adventure. With a release date scheduled for Christmas 2022, we hope that during this year that has just arrived we will see more and more news about it. But today we discovered that, in reality, Sonic Frontiers was planned for 2021, but was delayed to improve its quality.

It was during a document from SEGA investors where we have been able to read that, internally, it was the decision to extend the development of the title so that it was released during the end of 2022, so that the quality of the work would be much higher. We have already seen with other titles (such as Halo Infinite) where the extension of development has been a very good success, and we do not doubt that in this case it will be reaffirmed.

Sonic Frontiers was planned for 2021, but was delayed to improve its quality

Sonic Frontiers will feature a classic Sonic composer

SEGA has in its hands the development of a game that can either be a tremendous success and reinvigorate the franchise, or join the other 3D Sonic games where they don’t quite get it right, staying halfway and being more of a disappointment. for fans. Hopefully this Sonic Frontiers will be a surprising success, both for users and for SEGA and Team Sonic..