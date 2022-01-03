It was sad when SEGA announced that Sonic frontiers It always did not arrive at the end of 2021, even several fans showed their discontent.

The new adventure that the iconic blue hedgehog is still waiting for all his fans, and the wait will still be long since the title for consoles and PCIt will arrive at the end of this year, but there is still no confirmed date.

What it could be, is the information that came thanks to a leak, that said title could arrive in the middle of November, if so, there is still enough time to be able to have it on our screens.

But, for now we only know that this could have been very different, as SEGA revealed that the title was originally planned for 2021, but decided to delay it for a reason that fans could come to appreciate.

Since, during a question and answer session with investors, it was revealed that Sonic frontiers It was one of the launches planned for the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the saga, but it was not foreseen that it was not ready in time.

It was there, where SEGA He acknowledged that the game was going to debut last year, yes, but that he ultimately decided that he had to wait longer, the reason being that they hoped to meet expectations and further improve the overall quality of the game.

With this, the company affirmed that this has been one of its main objectives throughout the development of this video game.

This is why it is expected that Sonic frontiers be a standout title in terms of quality and make the fans happy. This study also revealed that its development has implied facing many new challenges:

“We have been constantly conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before launch, such as introducing game tests based on external evaluations, and we have a feeling that it will turn out to be a good game and we have high expectations for it.”SEGA noted.

The commercial expectations of the new installment were discussed, and it is expected to exceed the number of sales for the first year of Sonic forces and that it becomes a commercially important delivery for the entire franchise.