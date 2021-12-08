In the absence of just a couple of days for the celebration of The Game Awards 2021, attendees of the event presented by Geoff Keighley continue to be confirmed. This time it’s not about some famous Hollywood actor (although he has his own movie), but about the most famous blue hedgehog in video games. One way or another, Sonic looks like he will have his own role at Friday’s gala.

So far there was no indication that would place Sonic in the Keighley event, but a conversation between the presenter and the hedgehog’s official Twitter account suggests that there will be news from Sonic at The Game Awards 2021. Let’s remember that this year is the end of this year. the 30th anniversary of character creation, which premiered in 1991 on SEGA Mega Drive.

Thanks, we’ll see you there! – Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 6, 2021

At the moment it is not known what news the hedgehog could show in the TGA 2021, if it will be related to a game, if it will be a preview of his next movie or both things. Recall that in the middle of this year SEGA presented a totally new delivery of Sonic that is being developed by the Sonic Team and promises to be a revolution for the series, which has been somewhat stagnant in the past for a few years. A new generation Sonic with new ideas.

This edition of the TGA awards promises to be the one that has the most announcements of what we have so far, so it would not be surprising to see news of Sonic. Apart from many other companies that will show their cards for next year onwards, such as Microsoft, which would show up to four new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass soon. Apart from the awards ceremony itself for the best titles of the year, of course.