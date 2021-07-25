Errors (or bugs) on a mobile. For this reason,It is essential to have a complete report on the errors that our Xiaomi Redmi or POCO devices may throw. Fortunately, among the multiple options that MIUI offers us, we find this little trick that allows you, send it to Xiaomi.

The process is extremely easy and, in a matter of a few minutes, you will be able to report the general status of your device, RAM and battery to the Xiaomi support service. If you want to know more about it, then read on. Next, we show you what to do.

How to create a MIUI bug report?

Creating a MIUI report to send to Xiaomi is not complicated. Yes indeed, the function is hidden. That is why users do not find it when they get the device. However, once you learn how to access, it becomes much easier to try a second time. To create the bug report, just follow these steps:

Go to Settings> About phone> All specifications Then in the next menu, click four times in a row on the CPU option. Justly about chip icon. You will notice that a notification appears at the bottom of the screen that tells you how many more times you need to press to create the report. After completing the previous step, the device will give you access to the creation of the MIUI report. At this time, a message appears on the screen requesting that accept the terms and conditions of the privacy policy. To continue you just have to press “To accept”.

Once you have accepted the terms of the privacy policy, the MIUI bug report will begin to be created. Depending on the type of terminal and the amount of data you have stored, this process it may take a few minutes. When the bar reaches 100%, you can access the report from the notification panel.

Once the MIUI report is created, you can find it at File manager> Shared internal storage> MIUI> debug_log. Here you can duplicate, delete, export the file or send by email, as if it were just another document.

How to send MIUI report to Xiaomi?

It is essential to have an MIUI error report to report any failure of your device. Fortunately, there are many channels through which you can report an error or problem. For example, you can attach the bug report to an email and send it to the Xiaomi official support email address [email protected].

Similarly, you can communicate with the Spain helpline 900 128 128 to solve your doubts in this regard, or raise your concerns. Likewise, users who have an active Xiaomi account can use the support chat to report the errors of your devices.