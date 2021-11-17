Twitter will lead the battle of the NFTs

Twitter is very serious about NFTs. Despite the fact that many people still do not understand how it works and the large number of haters that carries this technology behind its back, the truth is that Twitter is very sure of the utility that non-fungible tokens can provide to your social network. All the information that has been published these last weeks goes in this direction, which means that the network of Jack Dorsey wants lead this unprecedented move.

A few weeks ago the rumor mill began on how this new technology is going to integrate the 280-character network. Some insiders They published small pills so that we could speculate the different applications that NFTs may have in the future of the social network. Now we know that integration is going to be much more serious, and that it can be much more useful than it seemed at first.

Justin Taylor already told us that the profile images uploaded via the token portfolio were going to show different than the normal images, but he really knew us little, since in that first preview, NFTs were going to go pretty unnoticed. Now, in an information published by Jane Manchun Wong, an expert hacker in extracting information from applications, it has been known that we will be able to recognize an NFT On twitter naked eye. How? Well, because the profile image will not be shown round, but in hexagonal shape.