Since the launch of Windows 11, the Feedback Hub of the Insider program has accumulated more and more feedback from users complaining about the slowness of modern UI elements (those based on WinUI or XAML) of the operating system.

Many users do not understand how it is possible that such fundamental components of the system, such as the File Explorer itself, are exposed to random crashes / freezes. Others report problems related to noticeable delays in displaying items such as volume adjustment, the notification center or the Start menu itself.

Also, unsurprisingly, all of these performance issues have a much greater impact on lower-end PCs, as WinUI is much more GPU intensive.

Topic of concern on the official Windows 11 subreddit

A couple of days ago, after Microsoft released version 1.0 of the Windows App SDK, the Windows development team decided to run an AUA session (Acronym for ‘Ask Us Anything’, “ask us whatever,” in Spanish) about it on the official Windows 11 subreddit.

A fact in which several of the users who participated by contributing their questions agreed was the complaint of the poor performance suffered by their Windows 11 with regard to the creation and animation of elements of the graphical user interface (GUI), as well as the interaction with them.

Given this, the Windows 11 developer team acknowledged having detected this kind of problem and confirmed to be working on solving them for next year: