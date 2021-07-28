On warning there is no deception and after a few days of being offered in the, Part ofit was acquired by anonymous buyers.

According to the newspaper REFORMA, the seller reported that two copies would have already been purchased and with this he thanked those interested. It has transpired that each one was sold for $ 2,500, that is, around 50 thousand pesos.

This same Monday and after the leak went viral in networks, the own National Electoral Institute acknowledged having detected that a part of the Electoral Roll was on sale since July 14.

The INE dismissed the leak explaining that said base corresponds to a “2018 informative cut“, that is to say, it would be an outdated base. What contradicts the seller, who assures that it is a document from this same year, 2021, and that it contains more than 91 million records.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that Mexican voter data ends up for sale online, in 2016 a record with about 93 million records was also traded on the black market. If you want to know more, here is the complete information.

This same week it also emerged that -during the government of former President Enrique Peña Nieto- the country was placed as the nation that most times used Pegasus Spyware, a computer attack that aims to spy on a specific target.

After infecting the device, the person responsible for Pegasus Spyware you can access practically every corner of it, from the screen to the keyboard.

Without a doubt, a week full of bad news for the internet in Mexico;