Solarium -whose native cryptocurrency, SOL, is the fifth largest by market capitalization- tops on-chain development charts despite recent distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

According to the Santiment data, Solana beat Polkadot and Cardano’s daily GitHub submission rates to become the leading blockchain over the past month. The number of daily GitHub posts for Solana reached 90 between November 12 and Monday, followed by Polkadot with 76 and Cardano with 65.

Daily posts to GitHub for Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano and Polkadot between November 12 and December 13, 2021. Source: Santiment

Increased on-chain development activity for Solana comes in the wake of a recent DDoS attack on Thursday that slowed the network considerably. The fifth-largest blockchain managed to mitigate the problems without a network shutdown, but it raised serious concerns about the vulnerability of the network.

A DDoS attack refers to a coordinated activity directed by a botnet that overwhelms a network with bogus traffic. Many experts linked the coordinated DDoS attack to fundamental design flaws and Solana’s proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism.. Earlier, a report from Grayscale Investment also noted Solana’s use of PoH and said:

“The Solana consensus mechanism uses a new blockchain technology that is not widely used, and it may not work as intended. There may be flaws in the cryptocurrency underlying the network, including flaws that affect the functionality of the Solana network or make the network vulnerable to attack. “

In September, the Solana network faced a similar problem when a sudden increase in transaction volume caused a network outage that lasted almost 17 hours.. Engineers at the time were unable to resolve the problem, and validators eventually had to reboot the network.

The Solana blockchain has become one of the fastest growing smart contract networks in 2021 and is an increasingly important option for upcoming decentralized finance projects and non-fungible tokens.. The growing popularity of the project has often drawn comparisons to Ethereum and it has been dubbed the “Ethereum killer” by some. However, growing concerns about the fundamentals of the network could prove problematic in the long run.

SOL was aiming to hit a new all-time high above $ 200 before the DDoS attack, but plunged to a weekly low of $ 164.15. It is currently trading at $ 165.20, down 1.3% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

