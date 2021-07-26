The French brand L’Occitane has a strong presence in the spa.

(Chris Amat)



Its five treatment cabins, one of them for couples, are ideal for experiencing its wide range of services, including a series of stimulating body massages (individual and for couples), relaxing and avant-garde facials, scrubs, envelopes, firming, aromatherapy, chromotherapy and rejuvenating facials with music and fragrances to create a luxurious, holistic and multisensory atmosphere.

Its massage beds, brought from Italy, incorporate the highest technology and offer the benefits of chromotherapy, temperature regulation, articulated and have a mattress of memory foam. The details and decoration of each cabin come from indigenous communities, which are supported by purchasing their products.

In its common areas, visitors can enjoy amenities such as water, herbal teas and fruits, while making use of the sensory showers, steam and a contrasting tub with hot and cold water.