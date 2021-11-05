Social health work refers to the care offered by medical personnel to people or patients who are in a situation of dependency, that is, to all those who require more specific or specialized care to carry out daily tasks. These people are usually older adults, people with physical or mental disabilities, or terminally ill patients.

With this socio-sanitary process, it is sought that the affected people have quality of life through programs that provide complete or partial assistance from health and social entities, that is, the health system is involved while empowering patients to continue with their life through medical support.

How does the social health work arise?

It is no secret to anyone that the new generations are not looking to procreate, which has caused the birth rate to drop significantly while life expectancy has increased exponentially, causing that in a few years the adult population of the The elderly are getting older, so it has been necessary to create programs focused on this.

The social health work arises with the aim of generating a better quality of life for people in a state of dependency, supporting them in their daily tasks while they rejoin social life. It is a process of accompaniment in the difficult stages of life, whether due to illness or simply due to old age.

Among the tasks performed by a social health care provider are the feeding, hygiene and cleaning of patients with physical or emotional dependence, in addition to providing psychological support processes and even transfers if necessary.

What role does the pharmaceutical health care provider play?

It is one of the most important branches in the industry of accompaniment and guidance to patients, since the supply of medicines and drugs is essential to cope with the consequences of old age or disease, more knowing that the treatments and medical attention will be provided in the residences of the patients and not in the hospitals, since inpatients have very different needs from those that a patient in the socio-sanitary process might have.

That said, the creation of pharmacy networks around the chronic or dependent patient is essential, since all this must be done close to their environment, their community and even their family and friends. It must be molded in such a way that the patient does not feel a major difference in their usual environment.

This is where socio-health pharmacists enter, who are entities or people that are part of the medical care network and know the family and social environment of the patient, as well as the pathologies and medications required to continue with the treatment.

It must be a professional who integrates the knowledge of the patient’s medication with their social and family peculiarities.