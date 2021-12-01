You already have your Spotify Wrapped 2021 available, so you can check it and this is all that it includes this year.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is now available, you can now see your music summary of the year in the Spotify application. You will be able to see in an interactive presentation what have been the songs, artists and albums you have listened to the most throughout the year, as well as podcasts, which this year join Wrapped.

What is Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped is a look back at everything you’ve heard in 2021, a kind of summary of the year with the songs and artists that you have listened to the most. Spotify creates a video for you with all your favorite songs so you can share it on social networks like WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. In addition, this 2021 they have included news:

2021: The Movie . This feature combines your best songs with classic scenes from a movie about you.

. This feature combines your best songs with classic scenes from a movie about you. Audio Aura . Thanks to an expert you will be able to see the audio aura based on your two main musical moods.

. Thanks to an expert you will be able to see the audio aura based on your two main musical moods. Letters . An interactive game based on data about what you play and then share with your friends.

. An interactive game based on data about what you play and then share with your friends. 2021 Wrapped Blend. You’ll be able to see if your 2021 music tastes match with friends, stream a combined playlist, and share your results on social media.

What you can see in Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped is a summary of your musical year in which you can see all this:

Your best songs 2021

Your revelation artists

The best songs and artists of 2021

The best new podcasts of 2021

The best podcasts of 2021

Best of 2021

A look back at 2021

Spotify wants to be TikTok and launches a feature that you will not believe

How to watch your Spotify Wrapped 2021

In order to watch Spotify Wrapped 2021, you must follow these steps. It is a feature that was activated on December 1, 2021, but it could take a few days to appear to all users:

Enter the Spotify app. Most likely, when you open the app, a warning will appear to see your Spotify Wrapped 2021. If it doesn’t appear, you can try clicking on this link.

Finally, you should know that you can access Spotify Wrapped 2021 throughout the next year 2022, and that the function is available to both users premium as for users who use the app with ads.

