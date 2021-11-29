It is one of the shortcomings in a Microsoft Store whose application continues to receive improvements. Until now, users did not know the version of the application that is installed on their computer through the information that appears in the Application Store. A deficiency present in the Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11 what do you want to solve.

To achieve this, the new Microsoft Store application in Windows 10 and Windows 11 is seeing a change arrive. For now present within Dev channels and Windows 11 Beta, the new version of the Store allows you to know which version of an application is installed on your computer. Also, it can be tested on the stable version of Windows 11.

More information on screen





The new feature that allows you to know what version of each application we have installed, it is present in the Windows 11 Development and Beta channels. Both have the preview version due to WSA (Windows Android Subsystem).

For now, this new utility has some shortcomings and is that you need to open the app description to know all the details. The step that would improve the whole process is for the version number to appear even more accessible.

This possibility is present for now on the Dev and Beta channels, but according to Deskmodder it can also be installed in the stable version of Windows 11.

To test this improvement on Windows 11 in the stable version You have to go to this link and selecting Product Id you enter this number 9WZDNCRFJBMP and then click on the check mark We go down to the end and choose Microsoft.WindowsStore_22111.1402.1.0 neutral 8wekyb3d8bbwe and we use the right button and press “Copy path”.

We started “PowerShell” or “Windows Terminal” as administrator and add the copied path with the precaution of not having the Application Store open, otherwise an error message appears.

Via | Deskmodder