Last CES 2021 Google announced its intention to bring the streaming video game service Stadia to LG TVs through a native application.

We had not heard more about it until now, when LG has confirmed the arrival of this application to its televisions with operating system webOS 5.0 and 6.0 in those countries where Stadia is already operating, such as in Spain.

Requirements to play Stadia on LG TVs

The Stadia app will start to be from right now available in the app store of LG televisions belonging to the ranges 2020 (webOS 5.0) and 2021 (webOS 6.0).

It will support the streaming of games directly to TV in resolutions of up to 4K with 60 fps and HDR10 as well as 5.1 channel surround sound, as long as we have a subscription to the Pro version of the service that costs 10 euros per month.

Of course, if we want to play the titles that Stadia offers us such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3 or Baldur’s Gate 3 we will have to have a compatible control knob (We can read the full list here), which include the Stadia Controller, the PlayStation DualShock 4 or the Xbox controllers, connected by both USB and Bluetooth.

More information | LG | Google Stadia