Beyond cleaning our smartphone from all kinds of junk files,in search of malicious files, viruses or any other file that could compromise our privacy.

Making use of antivirus dependencies like AVAST or AVL, the scanning functionality of the Security application is capable of verifying each of the applications that we have installed and detecting if any of these perform any strange behavior.

In addition, from this functionality we can be alert to any MIUI update or even security patches that we have not installed so that our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is always in optimal conditions.

How to perform a security analysis on your Xiaomi

To run a security scan for viruses on your Xiaomi, as well as malicious files or configurations, we will only have to carry out the following steps:

Go to the Security app Once inside, we just have to click on the option «Security scan«

Thus a security scan will start automatically, showing us once finished, all the details about it, as well as the steps to follow to solve any problem detected.

In addition, from the settings of this functionality we can select the type of antivirus to use, update dependencies and adjust other interesting options that will allow us to be even more protected at all times.