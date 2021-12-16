Christmas is just around the corner and telecommunications operators have been announcing their special promotions for some time. One of the mythical is the Lowipedrea That will make us be very attentive on the 22nd because we can take a fee from the invoice totally free. Participating is very simple and all you have to do is have the Mi Lowi app downloaded. This is the only way we have to participate and it will not be available through other means.

In addition to being able to manage our additional line or lines, check consumption and carry out many procedures, the app will allow us to participate in Lowipedrea. To do this, we just have to follow two simple steps:

Access the Mi Lowi app

Choose 3 numbers from 0 to 9

And that’s it, we don’t have to do anything else. From there, on December 22 we will have to be very attentive to Christmas Lottery fat man. If those 3 numbers chosen in the app coincide with the last 3 digits of the Christmas Lottery jackpot on December 22, we get that fee for free. We have a period from December 15 to December 21, 2021 to do so. To participate, you just have to be a customer of the Móvil, Fibra or Fibra + Móvil service.