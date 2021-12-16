Vodafone’s virtual mobile operator is one of the most frequent Christmas promotions. He has not missed a year with his traditional gift, usually in the form of free gigabytes to navigate, nor with his Lowipedrea. Thanks to this initiative, customers can take a totally free invoice without paying a penny that month. Participating is totally free and we will only have to follow two simple steps that we will tell you in detail below.
Christmas is just around the corner and telecommunications operators have been announcing their special promotions for some time. One of the mythical is the Lowipedrea That will make us be very attentive on the 22nd because we can take a fee from the invoice totally free. Participating is very simple and all you have to do is have the Mi Lowi app downloaded. This is the only way we have to participate and it will not be available through other means.
In addition to being able to manage our additional line or lines, check consumption and carry out many procedures, the app will allow us to participate in Lowipedrea. To do this, we just have to follow two simple steps:
- Access the Mi Lowi app
- Choose 3 numbers from 0 to 9
And that’s it, we don’t have to do anything else. From there, on December 22 we will have to be very attentive to Christmas Lottery fat man. If those 3 numbers chosen in the app coincide with the last 3 digits of the Christmas Lottery jackpot on December 22, we get that fee for free. We have a period from December 15 to December 21, 2021 to do so. To participate, you just have to be a customer of the Móvil, Fibra or Fibra + Móvil service.
25 gigs free for every year at Lowi
A few weeks ago, the operator launched the program LOSdeLOWI Therefore, customers who are older than two years can enjoy their 25 gigs for each year as a customer until January 15. Clients who do not reach two years or who become clients during the rest of the year 2021, will receive a bonus of 25 gigs to enjoy until January 15.
Starting in 2022, we can activate this gift from the My Lowi app from the day of your anniversary with Lowi or what is the same, after one or more years from the day we became Lowi customers for the first time. With this, we will have, for example: 1 year = 25GB free, 2 years = 50GB free, 3 years = 75GB free.