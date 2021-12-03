Many of the latest phones launched on the market by Xiaomi offer the possibility of activating a high refresh rate on their screens in order to obtain a greater sense of fluidity with the use of the equipment, thus giving a much better experience. As we know, increasing this refresh rate leads to higher battery consumption but, Did you know that you can customize this refresh rate completely to your liking to save battery?

By default, Xiaomi offers us in the MIUI settings to customize this refresh rate between 60 Hz and 90/120 Hz depending on the type of panel we have, but having the possibility of having an intermediate point between both values ​​never hurts to get an extra autonomy for it, In this post we show you how you can do it.

How to configure the Hz of the screen on your Xiaomi to your liking

At the midpoint is virtue. Perhaps this is a very good expression to define the functionality that we bring you today and that is, unfortunately, if we use a Xiaomi device with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, MIUI will only give us the possibility to reduce that rate at 60 Hz.





Therefore, it is interesting that we can access this midpoint of about 90 Hz that allows us to achieve an interesting balance between sharpness, fluidity of the screen and, above all, an adequate battery consumption to be able to reach the end of the day without too much inconvenience.

How can we achieve this? Well, it is very simple. We will simply have to download the SetEdit tool from the official Google Play Store and, once downloaded, follow these steps that we show you below:





Open the SetEdit application and look for the command “peak _ refresh _ rate”

Once selected, click in the menu on the option “Edit value”

Write a value between 60 and 120 that you consider appropriate and click on “Save Changes”

Once this process has been carried out, our device will be able to enjoy the selected refresh rate although, yes, you must bear in mind that, Depending on the model and ROM you have installed, this functionality may be automatically deactivated and you will have to activate it later, so we recommend that whenever you want to use this tool you check that it is working correctly.