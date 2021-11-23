More and more manufacturers are choosing to insert personalized advertising and suggestions into the operating system that their televisions incorporate. This practice is very common, since there is a whole business behind our metrics on what we see. In this article we will explain how to get rid of the suggestions on the home screen of our Chromecast with Google TV, something that without being a total measure, will at least help us to get a space somewhat more free of advertising.

The start menu of Google TV, as in televisions with Android TV, has personalized suggestions and advertisements from the main streaming platforms. This in theory “helps us” to find more accurate results on what to see based on our tastes.

With all the external stimuli that one receives every day, sometimes it is appreciated to find a space dedicated solely to what we want to do with the television, without advertising in between. As well, there is a method for this, and that comes as a setting in the most complete dongle of Google.

How to activate the ‘Applications only mode’

To activate the ‘Apps only mode’Just go to the settings section of our Chromecast with Google TV. Already there, we select the tab ‘Accounts and login’, we enter our account, and in this section we select where it says ‘Applications only mode’.





After completing the steps, in a few seconds the main menu will appear with only the applications that we have installed.

Keep in mind that while this mode is activated, Google Assistant functions will not work. We will also not be able to view the content purchased from YouTube and Google TV through the system interface, and we will not be able to access the list of content that we are viewing.



Image: uzco.online

Turn off personalized ads

Yes, we know what you are thinking. After activating this mode, promoted content still appears at the top. Unfortunately nothing can be done about it. Although we can disable personalized ads. This will keep us seeing them, but they will no longer be more accurate and will not be based on what we see.

To deactivate personalized ads on any Android TV or Google TV system, just go to the settings section and select ‘Device’. Here, we enter the menu of ‘Preferences’ and then to ‘Information’. On ‘Legal information’ we go where it says ‘Advertisements’, and here we will select the option ‘Ads Personalization’.

Google collects information about the use of our television to offer personalized content, something that we cannot avoid and what it warns us about when we configure the device for the first time. As we have already mentioned, it is something very common, and in practically all recent televisions it is impossible to have a 100% ad-free experience.

More information | Google