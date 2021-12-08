Telephone spam has its days numbered. There are more and more robust and versatile tools to block business calls and filter communications. AND you can eradicate those ring-rings as tabletop assaults by following three easy steps.

We have already talked on occasion about how to block a commercial call, considered spam. But there is also another trick that will help: you can require that calls be verified. That is, the incoming call justifies the reason for the call, in order to avoid those worthless commercial calls. Follow these steps and your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO will finally be SPAM free.

How to identify and block business calls





In this case we want to use three available services: identify SPAM calls, filter these types of calls automatically —Although it will not be 100% infallible— and request that the calls verify their objective, using an identifier that improves as it integrates new telephone numbers into its database.

To carry out all this you just have to open the app “Telephone“, installed on all Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO and usually identified with the analog phone icon. Now follow these steps:

Tap on the three dots located in the upper right corner and tap on the pop-up menu in the option ‘ Settings ” .

. Now you will see a new menu, you will have to touch on the first option, the one called ‘ Caller ID and spam ‘ .

. Finally, now activate the three available functions. ‘View spam caller ID‘,’Filter spam calls‘ and ‘View verified calls’.

This last function is especially useful, as we say, to recognize the caller and avoid the typical calls from unknown numbers. The features will remain active until we decide to manually disable them again.

Apps to block calls

If, for some reason, the MIUI version of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is not compatible with these functions or it simply does not have them, you can also use a third-party application to avoid indiscriminate calls.

We have selected five applications for their good reputation. Any Android system equipped with the Kit-Kat OS (4.4) onwards is compatible with them:

Truecaller : ideal for eradicating telemarketing , this app is updated according to the Robinson List and has a gigantic database.

: , this app is updated according to the Robinson List and has a gigantic database. Call Blocker : allows you to create a black list and a white list, shortcuts to favorite contacts and, of course, a SPAM call filtering system.

: allows you to create a black list and a white list, shortcuts to favorite contacts and, of course, a SPAM call filtering system. Call blocker : lighter than the previous one, this app works especially against international spam calls.

: lighter than the previous one, this app works especially against international spam calls. Easy Blacklist : another option with functions to temporarily block the reception of all calls, ideal for disconnecting without having to resort to Airplane Mode.

: another option with functions to temporarily block the reception of all calls, ideal for disconnecting Hiya: same philosophy, same function. You can identify and block senders, as well as identify and block SMS, another source of spam, and even viruses and malware in general.

So you can join the Robinson List





If we pay attention to the Spanish LOPD law of 1999, in line with Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEDP) , “The Robinson List should be consulted by those who are going to carry out an advertising campaign to exclude registered people from it”. In other words, companies are obliged to consult the list before launching any campaign.