The Crown Capital has made a business decision and on this occasion, the famous festival acted in the face of constant losses of artists who have canceled their presentations in the edition, allowing one-day visitors to use their ticket to continue entering the festival.

As part of these decisions, the logistics of the place that changed by allowing festival goers to celebrate it, take advantage of one of the tickets they bought and with it, one of the major rules within these events is fulfilled, which is to fulfill the promise of experience.

There is no doubt either, that this edition has become one of the most important for the events industry, because it marks the return of open-air concerts and in mass editions, in the midst of a health contingency that has not ceased its challenges. and most importantly, the consumer’s response to it.

So you can enjoy the Corona Capital for free this Sunday

If you purchased an individual ticket for Saturday in General, Comfort Pass or Citibanamex Plus, you can use it as free access to the festival that carries out its second day of activities this Sunday.

Corona Capital has made this decision, to guarantee the positive experience it seeks among the audiences, given the return that marked the 2021 edition, after a health contingency that stopped these events in their tracks.

As part of the decision of El Corona Capital, the brand clarified that for the people who purchased the pass for both days, they should only present the Sunday ticket and they will not be able to give their Saturday pass to other people, since it will be deactivated.

The decision made by the festival occurs after the constant withdrawal of artists such as Disclosure, who canceled his participation claiming that he was affected by a serious stomach infection, St. Vincent participation was canceled due to the contagion of COVID-19 and the vocalist of The Kooks canceled after announcing that he would be a dad.

These types of actions become important guidelines to follow, to understand the value that exists in brand communication and, most importantly, in the guarantee of experience that companies pursue in this type of issue.

Important notice from the organizers of the #CrownCapital. pic.twitter.com/4loIPG5suY – Corona Capital (@CoronaCapital) November 21, 2021

