We are in those last days of the year, where we look back and meditate on what we have done in recent months. For it, Instagram reminds us through ‘Moments’, a personalized compilation of the 10 best stories of each user.

Instagram has already made this compilation available to everyone, where through its application We can take a look at the memories we have lived and that we have published through the Instagram stories.

How to create the compilation with our stories from 2021





Access to this collection should appear in the foreground once we have run the application. That will be when Instagram tells us to see our compilation. In case it has not appeared to us, We can access this new function through the stories of other users who have published their Moments.

The idea is to republish those stories that we liked the most throughout the year. We can modify this compilation at will, giving a personal touch to the stories. In addition, we can also choose other stories other than those that the Instagram algorithm has preselected.

As it’s usual, the possibility of publishing this compilation will be temporarily, so it makes sense to think that once we enter 2022, we no longer have access to these types of publications.

If you are one of those who have skipped the notification just when entering the app, the only way to access this compilation again is through the stories of other people who are using this new feature. However, do not worry, since sooner or later this function will appear again.