All the changes we make to photos in the Photos app on our iPhone or iPad are non-destructive. This means that, at any time, we can recover the original file. A tremendously useful resource that, however, sometimes will not be enough.

An edited image and also the original image

Let’s imagine that we have just edited a photo on our iPhone or iPad. The result is pretty good, but we also want to have the original. It can be to have both elements or to be able to try another type of edition. In any case, what we do not want is to lose the work that we have already done.

In this situation the best we can do is recover the original image while keeping the edited image on the other hand. How? A) Yes:

We open the app Photos on our iPhone or iPad. We look for the edited image that we want to restore. We open the image. We touch the share button (a square with an up arrow). We choose Double. We touch the button Edit. Click on the red restore button at the bottom right of the screen.

Thanks to this simple system, what we will achieve is to duplicate the edited photo and then return to the original from one of them. The net result will be that we will have two photos, the edited and the original and we will have arrived at it without losing the editing work done.

It is not so common that we need to do a management of this type, true, but, for those times in which we have spent our time testing and editing the image, having to reverse the process is not pleasant at all. Fortunately, the Photos app allows us to get the best of both images.

Image | Caleb Lucas