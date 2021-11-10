The new family of the Redmi K50 is coming. According to some rumors from China, the first Xiaomi phones to incorporate the new Snapdragon 898 chipset will correspond to the Xiaomi 12 family that will arrive at the end of this year, but many of the company’s users are looking forward to the K50 series thanks to its fantastic value for money.

Recall that in the outgoing generation, the Redmi K40 family has meant that we see in our country some phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11i or the POCO F3, so the new Redmi K50 could end up becoming a supposed Xiaomi 12i or POCO F4 .

Fast charging will be the biggest advance in this new generation

In principle, the Redmi K50 series will remain divided into three models, K50, K50 Pro and K50 Pro +. Of these three models, The Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro + will incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor inside, and we still have to know the brain that will accompany the standard version, although everything seems to indicate that it will be some other option within the Qualcomm 800 series.





As we can read through Sparrownews, lThe three models will continue to incorporate a completely flat AMOLED panel as we have seen in the current generation of the Redmi K40 as well as the perforation in the upper central part of the front of the device. Yes indeed, only high-end models will incorporate the well-known Samsung E5 panel which, it seems, will become a standard in next year’s flagship.

Finally, we must also highlight the fast charging that these phones will incorporate, which will mean the greatest advance with respect to the outgoing generation. Recall that the current Redmi K40 can only offer a maximum fast charge of up to 33W, something that is will increase to 100W of power in the top models this year, without a doubt, fantastic news for all users.

