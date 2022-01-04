SMT V is already the most successful game in the series

The series of Shin Megami Tensei it has never been recognized for its high sales. However, the fifth and most recent delivery has exceeded 800 thousand units sold, thus making it the most successful game in the entire main franchise.

According to Atlus, the total sales of Shin Megami Tensei V have exceeded 800 thousand units, positioning the Nahobino adventure as the most successful game in the series. Remember that Shin Megami Tensei IV previously it had this record with 600 thousand units.

Considering that Shin Megami Tensei V It hit the market on November 12, surely it will not be long for this title to exceed one million units. With this, Atlus mentioned that throughout 2022 we will see a new project by the company, as well as more information on Persona’s 25th anniversary.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that Shin Megami Tensei games usually receive improved versions, or in the case of the fourth game, a sequel, it is very likely that in the future we will return to this version of Tokyo in a new way. This installment deserves all the success it has achieved, both critical and financial.

Via: Famitsu