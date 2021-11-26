A smartwatch suitable for children between 4 and 12 years old. Children will be able to receive and make phone calls through it, play music, play games and much more. It has a price of 29.98 euros.

Compatible with smartphones with Android 6.0 and iOS 9.0 and later versions. Control of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and quality of sleep. Long-lasting battery that allows the watch to run for 5 days or 15 days on standby. Its price is 31.92 euros.

A smartwatch with a 1.43 ”color screen, water resistant to 50 meters that will track your movements even underwater thanks to Bip U. Fully customizable modules with 50 available spheres, blood oxygen measurement and more than 60 sports modes . Its price is 37.42 euros.

Amazfit Neo

With a sporty design that may remind us of the legendary Casio watch, the Amafit Neo has a 1.2 ”retro design screen. It is waterproof and has 3 sports tracking modes with a autonomy of up to 37 days. It has a price of 23.92 euros.

IOWODO Smartwatch

With 12 exercise modes to control our activity when we do sports, heart rate and sleep monitor with an autonomy of up to 10 days in standby mode and charges in 2.5 hours. It has a price of 29.79 euros.

Holabuy

For less than 30 euros we also have the Holabuy smartwatch with a total of 9 sports modes, touch screen 1.54 ”TFT color perfect to synchronize with our phone and receive notifications. It has a price of 28.79 euros.

Popglory

Compatible with iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 or higher. Music control, smart notifications and 7 sports modes. It has a price of 26.39 euros.

TicKasa Vibrant Fitness

An inexpensive smartwatch option that does the job. With 5 ATM water resistant that allows us to swim with it on. Built-in GPS and 14 exercise modes with battery life of up to 10 days. It has a price of 17.99 euros. Get him before the offer ends.

SoundPEATS Watch

It has basic functions such as exercise control with 12 sports modes, heart rate monitoring and quality of sleep with function of reception of calls and notifications. It has a price of 37.49 euros.

Amazfit GTR 2

12 integrated sports modes with water resistance up to 50 meters, 3GB music storage with built-in Alexa to set alarms and timers, check the weather etc. Also monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level and quality of sleep. It has a price of 119.93 euros.

Amazfit GTS

Water resistant to 50 meters and lightweight. The best companion for your sports days with a battery life of up to 14 days and an AMOLED screen. It has a price of 74.93 euros.

Amazfit T-Rex

With a resistant and resistant design to the bad environment with 12 military certifications that guarantee its strength and reliability in the face of adverse weather conditions. Submersible to 50 meters and with 14 sport modes. It has a price of 94.90 euros.

TicWatch C2 Plus

1GB RAM Waterproof and Dust Proof Smartwatch with Operating System Wear OS by Google with two straps included. Its price is 125.99 euros.

Ticwatch E3

Classic curved glass design with 1.3 ”HD screen with 20 professional training modes with built-in microphone and speaker for answering calls. For Black Friday it has a 30% discount, its price being 139.99 euros.

TicWatch Pro 3

A high-end smartwatch with Premium design and AMOLED display 1.4 ”. With built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring. Stress monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen detection etc. With Google Wear OS system, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. It has a price of 209.99 euros.

