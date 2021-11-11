Now what the electricity bill is through the roof, any help that supposes an energetic and economic saving is little. Especially now that with the cold, it’s time to pull the heating.

In order not to waste energy and still keep the house warm, we can opt for smart thermostats, which allow us to program (or even turn on remotely) radiators and home heaters. In this way, when we return home after a long day at work, we will find it properly heated.

In the same way, we can program the time we want to have them on at night, so that they turn off automatically at a specific time, thus avoiding excessive and unnecessary consumption. With this in mind, we have listed some of the most interesting thermostats on Amazon, designed for all types of budgets.





The first of our options is this smart thermostat with Wi-Fi, compatible with a wide variety of boilers, something that possibly influences its being among Amazon’s favorites (it is the best seller and has an average rating of 4.6 stars among more than 2000 buyers).

A system that promises a simple installation and that allows us to control the temperature of the house from anywhere thanks to its app for our smartphone. It is also compatible with assistants like Alexa. We have it on Amazon for 139 euros.

Netatmo NTH-ES-EC Smart Wifi Thermostat for individual boiler





Another interesting option for sale on Amazon is this complete starter kit with a smart thermostat, two adhesive pads, two thermostatic heads (to be placed in different rooms) and various power supplies. A very complete option that allows us to heat the whole house and control each radiator with our mobile phone.

It is compatible with many types of boilers thanks to the fact that it includes adapters and we can find it reduced today on Amazon by 299.99 288.79 euros.

tado ° tadoº Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3 + with 2 additional Smart Thermostatic Heads for multi-room control, Install yourself, Designed in Germany





If your budget is limited or you are just looking for something simpler, this smart programmable boiler thermostat is an interesting option. It is a small device to connect to the boiler with an LCD screen that allows us to choose the time for its automatic on and off (we can also control the temperature).

It is compatible with gas, diesel and pellet boilers that require a maximum of 3A. We find it on Amazon where it has the black recommendation label for 29.45 euros.

AVStar – Programmable Smart Thermostat for Gas Boiler Heating – LCD Screen for Ease of Control and Programming (White)





Much more sophisticated and also with the black label of Amazon’s Choices is this Garza 401267 Smarthome, the smart thermostat for boiler and heating with Wifi, which has a touch screen and energy efficiency class A +.

The timer allows programming up to seven days in advance, it is also compatible with Google, Alexa or Apple assistants. We can find it very low today on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4 stars) for 119.95 95.40 euros.

Garza 401267 Smarthome Smart WiFi Smart Thermostat for Boiler and Heating, Touch and Program. [Clase de eficiencia energética A+]





Finally, something less elaborate but with quite acceptable and interesting functions (with the consequent reduction in price), we have this smart plug with Etersky thermostat. A digital temperature controller compatible with Google or Alexa assistants that is capable of programming the ignition and regulating the temperature of each room.

In addition, this smart plug has a Wi-Fi connection so that we can control it through the phone. We can find it for sale on Amazon for only 37.99 euros.

Smart Plug Thermostat, Etersky Digital Temperature Controller with Probe, Compatible with Alexa Google Home with Plug Heater Refrigeration for Aquariums Reptiles

