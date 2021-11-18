Small Cap Altcoins Rebound As Bitcoin Traders Try To Regain $ 60,000

The strength of Bitcoin (BTC) holders continues to be tested on November 17 as a series of attempts grow to drive the price to $ 59,000 or less. This level has been well defended by the bulls, but analysts are still on the lookout for the $ 63,000 level to rebound as support before saying the “dip” is over.

While much of the recent focus has been on Bitcoin and issues related to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the altcoin market has provided some relief and a hand full of tokens rebounded to new all-time highs on Wednesday.

The 7 currencies with the highest price change in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that three of the biggest winners in the last 24 hours have been Oasis Network (ROSE), Yield Guild Games (YGG) and AirSwap (AST).

Oasis Network launches USD 160 million development fund

Oasis Network is a privacy-focused blockchain platform designed for open finance and creating a responsible data economy.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for ROSE on November 15, ahead of the recent price spike.

The VORTECS ™ score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. ROSE price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ score for ROSE began to rebound on November 15 and peaked at 75 around 29 hours before the price rose 37% the following day.

ROSE’s sudden boost comes when the project announced a $ 160 million Oasis ecosystem development fund that is “dedicated to supporting and scaling projects built at Oasis.”

Yield Guild Games expands its ecosystem

Yield Guild Games is a play-to-earn (P2E) gaming guild and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that participates and invests in various aspects of the non-fungible token and blockchain-based gaming industry.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after hitting a low of $ 5.93 on November 16, YGG’s price surged 32.7% overnight to hit an intraday high of $ 7.87 on November 17, already that its 24-hour trading volume soared 110% to USD 140.5 million.

YGG / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

YGG’s rapid price increase comes as the project secured new partnerships and cross-platform integrations, including a recent addition to Satoshi Legends “The 100” and preparation for the upcoming release of Thetans Arena.

Airswap launches its new DEX

Airswap is a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) trading protocol on the Ethereum (ETH) network that essentially works the same way as Uniswap, SushiSwap, and other DeFi platforms, except Airswap is flat on gas.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, market conditions for AST have been favorable for some time.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. AST price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, the VORTECS ™ score for AST has been in the green zone for most of the past week and peaked at 80 on November 14, about 46 hours before the price increased by one. 60% during the next day. .

The build strength for AST comes as AirSwap DAO successfully launched its new open source decentralized P2P (DEX) exchange featuring gas-free exchanges.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $ 2.624 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 43.4%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.