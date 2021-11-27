Skyward Sword HD for less than 40 euros

Is Christmas coming and you don’t know what to give? At AlfaBetaJuega we make it easy for you in your choice because giving video games is always a safe option. Many players take advantage of Black Friday 2021 to buy this year’s titles that have dropped in price. The best example is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch, a remaster of the original Wii game that you can get for less than 40 euros on Amazon. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this offer.

The Nintendo Switch game has 35 percent discount, so its price is 38.90 euros on Amazon. Its official price is 59.99 euros, so you can save 21 euros and get a must-have classic game. This remastering is optimized to take advantage of the unique features of the hybrid console. For example, it has been implemented motion control to use Link’s sword and shield, among other things.

The remaster of an epic adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is a game that you will like so much to new players as veterans. Especially the latter will feel nostalgic when remembering the epic adventures of the hero. This title is recommended for boys over 12 years old, becoming a great gift for this Christmas with an unbeatable offer. If you are a regular Nintendo gamer, you already know that Switch games do not drop much in price. Take advantage of this opportunity!

It is a good option to start The Legend of Zelda series, since it is about the first story of the timeline. It stars Link, a young knight who will go through different scenarios by land and air to find her childhood friend Zelda. But fate has other plans for them, as they will have to prevent a mysterious demon lord from getting the power of the Triforce.