If there’s one game that Ubisoft has choked on the most in recent years, it’s Skull and Bones, that ship and pirate game in development for eight years now following the success of an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag minigame. Since then, the project has suffered endless delays and restarts, concept changes and constant comings and goings of staff, a whole pit of losses for the French company, which would have already spent more than 120 million dollars In its development. But the Skull and Bones soap opera is not there, the game has recently lost its associate director, who has left Ubisoft.

After a very long career at Ubisoft Singapore, Antoine Henry, associate director of Skull and Bones, has said goodbye to the French company. This was confirmed through his personal account of LinkedIn just a few days ago. Goodbye Ubisoft! After almost 15 years, today was my last day.

I am grateful for the people I have met and what they brought me professionally and personally. I wish I was able to give back a little«, Says the creative. “To new and exciting adventures very soon!”

At the moment, the work that Henry maintained with the game is unknown and how your progress will affect the development of Skull and BonesNor is it that it has never had a public figure to act as a representative or spokesperson for the project. The last known details of the game came as a result of a leak, we will have to keep waiting for more news officially. It was rumored late last year that a Skull and Bones beta could be coming soon, but there is no word on that.