Skoda to launch an electric saloon as an alternative to the popular Octavia

Skoda’s electric offensive goes far beyond SUVs and crossovers. The Czech manufacturer points out that the development of 100% electric sedans is also on the agenda. An all-new model is planned that will position itself as an electric alternative to the popular Skoda Octavia.

It has been a considerable time since Skoda he put all his machinery in motion with the aim of carrying out an ambitious offensive. The Czech manufacturer is determined to create a wide and varied range of fully electric vehicles. New generation models. The Skoda Enyaq iV is just a first glimpse of what’s to come. Soon we will experience the coming-out of the Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV.

The first stage of the agenda that has been marked includes some launches according to the «SUV fever» that is lived throughout the European territory. However, Skoda is determined to go one step further and offer other alternatives for electric mobility that they do not go through all-roads. The brand remains committed to offering models other than SUV / Crossover as the transition process to full electrification progresses.

The Skoda Octavia is offered, among other options, with plug-in hybrid mechanics (PHEV)

There will be a 100% electric alternative to the Skoda Octavia



Skoda will offer 100% electric vehicles equivalent to its most popular models in the long term. One of the models that is in the spotlight is neither more nor less than the Skoda Octavia, a true best-seller and central pillar on which the company is based in the competitive European market. Will there be an electric Skoda Octavia? To some extent yes, although not as one might expect.

Despite the unstoppable boom in SUVs, the Octavia remains Skoda’s best-selling car. This model is no stranger to the new times that are looming on the horizon. Times marked by fully electric mobility. Martin Jahn, Skoda’s Head of Sales and Marketing, has told a specialized media that the company does not plan to become an SUV manufacturer.

«We are committed to the needs of our clients. In the future, we will always try to find the body shapes and styles that our customers expect. I believe that we will continue with the range of Octavia and Superb sedans. We still see the need for these models, so they will continue for a while, ”said Jahn.

Skoda plans an electric saloon similar to the Octavia



Skoda’s senior management commented quite directly that a priori a 100% electric Octavia is not conceived. Rather, the idea in the company is to develop an alternative model: “We will seek to bring a car similar to the Octavia, a model with a similar purpose. Intended for people who are a little more conservative, who do not want an SUV, or for fleets of companies that do not want to have an SUV and are looking for other body options.

From these words we can extract that Skoda’s strategy is to continue marketing the Octavia with a combustion engine and, when the time comes, launch an electric saloon as a direct alternative. And what is equally interesting, Jahn opened the door for this future electric saloon to also have a variant of the station wagon. I mean, a kind of Skoda Octavia Electric Combi: «The Combi shape has been a great success for Skoda, and this shape defines Skoda in some way. This is the way we will see the new electric cars. Like today, it will be predominantly SUV, but there will be other ways.