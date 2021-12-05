Skoda has launched a pilot project in which it will test electric trucks at its main plant in Mladá Bleslav. These 100% electric trucks will be used to transport goods within the plant. The Czech manufacturer notes that more electric trucks are under development to further reduce their CO2 emissions.

The brand has long been Skoda launched all its machinery with the aim of carrying out an ambitious product offensive that will allow it to position itself as a benchmark for mass electric mobility in Europe. However, beyond launching a huge number of electric cars, the company is also working hard to reduce its environmental footprint.

Within the framework of strategy “Green Future”, Skoda is applying a variety of sustainability measures in its production and logistics departments. The latest measure aims to electrify at the highest level the fleet of trucks that the company uses in its gigantic facilities in Mladá Boleslav (Czech Republic). There is the main production center for Skoda vehicles. One of the various factories that the company has throughout the Czech territory.

Skoda claims to be developing more fully electric trucks

Skoda tests electric trucks in Mladá Boleslav



Skoda is carrying out tests with two electric trucks in Mladá Boleslav for the transport of goods within the plant. More electric trucks are in the process of development, and with these vehicles the automaker expects a reduction of up to 60 tons of CO2 emissions per year, compared to alternative vehicles that use a diesel engine.

Electrifying its truck fleet to the highest level will help Skoda to systematically reduce its environmental footprint and strengthen its environmental objectives as part of the corporate strategy ‘Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030’. The tests with electric trucks began at the beginning of last October. Since then, valuable information has been gleaned from the pilot project.

Skoda’s logistics division has been testing both electric trucks for internal transport. They are equipped with standard semi-trailers and these models are expected to replace diesel-powered trucks on the respective routes by next May. The next step will be to transport batteries of electric models through the plant in specially manufactured and shortened semi-trailers from June 2022. The semi-trailers will be equipped with technology for automatic loading and unloading of pallets.

The gigantic Skoda facilities in Mladá Boleslav (Czech Republic)

The range of Skoda electric trucks is 80 kilometers



In the bowels of these electric trucks is a lithium ion battery that gives them a autonomy of 80 kilometers per charge. The battery recharging process takes 4 and a half hours. Batteries use around 200 kWh of electricity for every 100 km driven.