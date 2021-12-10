Shang-Chi will have a sequel. This news was celebrated by Simu Liu, the protagonist of the film, and in a very funny way.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings got the green light to release a sequel. This film stars Simu Liu, who debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with said character. This production tells the origin story of the hero, who is the son of the leader of the Ten Rings criminal organization, Xu Wenwu, who is also known as The Mandarin. Although the main character tries to live a normal life in San Francisco, he must fight against evil.

Alongside Simu Liu, the film’s cast included Awkwafina as her best friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang as her sister Xialing, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Fala Chen as her mother Ying Li, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, and Michelle Yeoh as his aunt Ying Nan. After several delays due to Covid-19, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters to surprise fans of the studio. Despite early reviews, the film grossed more than $ 431 million against its estimated budget of $ 150 million.

The actor’s reaction

Being a very successful movie, Shang-Chi got a sequel that will arrive in the near future. As expected, Simu liu He wanted to celebrate this great news on social networks and he did it in a very fun way. The actor decided to respond to those critics who downplayed the premiere of the film and the success it was having. “It failed so hard we got a sequel!”the interpreter wrote.

Flopped so hard we got a sequel !! https://t.co/69yPeuX2ma December 6, 2021

The theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings it was an issue that generated mixed reviews. Marvel Studios and Disney made the decision to have an exclusive theatrical release, not as happened with Black Widow, who had a simultaneous release. The film is now available with a subscription to Disney +.