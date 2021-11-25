Sims 4: non-binary pronouns and modern men's fashion are coming with pants, suits, shoes and even skirts

Sims 4 announced that in January it will include non-binary pronouns in the game and is already preparing to launch a new Kit that challenges traditional masculinity. We will tell you everything in this note!

Sims 4 is one of the games that currently bet the most on LGBTQ + inclusion. From the first editions, you could already decorate your house with flags of diversity. They also regularly collaborate with content creators in favor of sexual and gender diversity. Be that as it may, the company always makes its position on inclusion very clear.

That is why it comes as no surprise that in In January 2022, non-binary or neutral pronouns will come to the game for free. The news was announced by two of the “Simgurú”, Duck and Ruskki, in an official stream on November 23. During the broadcast, they commented that since the last time they touched on the subject in May, they are working with consultants to find out in which areas this change may be necessary.

The current gender customization allows to create transsexual characters, by customizing the preference of clothes they wear. But at the moment, it was the only tool we could use to change the gender identity of a sims. The need to incorporate pronouns arises from a change.org campaign that the users themselves created.

More information about this update will arrive in January.

Sims 4 It is a game that from the beginning sought to break with the genre canons. Although his early games were a bit more shy about it, all the characters are bisexual by default. Over time the bet has become stronger and stronger and today all players naturalize gender diversity within their gameplay. Even with openly gay and non-binary NPCs.

The latest Kit announced by the company, “Modern Menswear”, is a clear example of this. Made in collaboration with designers Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt, this pack seeks to “redefine masculinity. Thus, the 23 pieces that were developed for this collection include jackets, pants, suits, shoes and even skirts.

The Sims ™ Modern Men’s Fashion – Kit will be available from December 2, 2021 on all platforms where the game is available. If you don’t know what a kit is and how much it costs, we remind you here.

