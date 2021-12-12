Inspired by the aromas of Advent, these cakes, mini cakes or whatever we want to call them, are ideal for baking on these Christmas dates when we are tired of cookies or we want something that goes beyond the more traditional sweets. Perhaps they are not flavors that we associate here so much with Christmas, but hazelnut, spices and fragrant mandarin they star in many delicacies in central European areas.

The author of the original recipe that we have slightly adapted is the Swiss chef Michèle Meier, who precisely proposes cupcakes as alternative to common cookies, very typical in Swiss homes at this time. The “problem” with the more traditional sweets is that many of us like to buy them handmade or we are faithful to legendary brands, leaving us little room to make homemade versions.

If at this point the nougat or polvorones are already coming out of your ears (or perhaps you are reserving them for Christmas proper), these cakes are perfect to spend an afternoon with or without children, have a good snack and then wrap the others for a gift.

They are originally baked in mini molds type * financier *, but if you don’t have -like us-, use any other you have at home. You just have to adjust the baking times a little. In our case we have not added chocolate so that it does not take much prominence, but go ahead with it if you feel like it.





Preheat the oven to 180ºC with air. Arrange the butter in a bowl, chopped, and beat with rod mixer together with the sugar and the tangerine zest, until creamy. Add the eggs and the juice and beat a little more. Besides, mix the flour, the ground hazelnut, the salt, the yeast and the spices with a few rods (you can use this mixture of gingerbread). Add little by little to the wet mixture, gradually beating at low speed, until everything is incorporated into a homogeneous mass. If desired, add the chopped chocolate. Read: These are the best rated and best sellers on Amazon Distribute the dough in non-stick or greased molds, of the type financier (smaller), mini plumcake or muffins, without filling them at all. Bake between 8 and 20 minutes (depending on the mold), until when punctured in the center with a toothpick it comes out clean. Wait a bit out of the oven before unmolding on a rack and letting cool.

With what to accompany the hazelnut cakes

The aroma that comes out of the oven with these hazelnut cakes will fill our home with warmth, whetting the appetite to enjoy them at snack time with a hot drink on the coldest afternoons. They are also great for breakfast and perfect for dipping, and although they are tastier freshly made, they will last a couple of days juicy in an airtight container. They are delicious with a cup of thick chocolate.

