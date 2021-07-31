Who a year ago would have admitted to having mental health problems? They are great human qualities

On Tuesday Biles withdrew from the general team competition due to the great pressure he had to manage. A day later he gave up the defense of his Olympic title in the general contest scheduled for Thursday.

That day he went to the stands to support the Americans and congratulate his compatriot Sunisa Lee, who won and took his witness.

I had the opportunity to exchange a few words with her after the team competition. I admire your way of handling the situation

More generally, Bach spoke of mental health problems that affect top athletes. In addition to Simone Biles, several stars have revealed their psychological problems, such as the tennis player Naomi osaka.

On alert every day of the competition

“Mental health is a great challenge during this pandemic and not only in sports. We are faced with two factors, the challenge of the pandemic and the pressure from athletes. We must do everything possible with athletes and national sports organizations in countries to help them, “he said.

We have had conversations with associations and we try to pressure governments to explain the importance of sport in physical and mental health

Finally, he addressed the health situation, when the number of positives among people linked to the Games (athletes, leaders, employees and journalists) reached 220, 26 in the last 24 hours.

“We must be alert every day, we cannot say after seven days of the Games that the fight against covid-19 is over. It is a daily effort, which is why we test athletes daily. A total of 350,000 have been made to the Olympic community, with 0.02 positives, which is very low, “he analyzed.