“Things have happened like this. The girls did what they had to. I have all the support I needed. In the end, you know what is good for you and that’s why I decided to take a step back,” he explained.

“I just think that mental health prevails now in sports. We have to think about ourselves because we are also human,” said the gymnast.

On Sunday, in the qualifications for the general contest, Simone he had made several surprising mistakes.

Still, he managed to qualify for the six finals on the show in Tokyo, the general individual contest and the general team contest, as well as the four apparatus finals.

A few hours after these ratings, he posted a disturbing message to his followers on Instagram: “I sometimes have the impression of carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders,” he wrote.

“I know I have to disconnect and pretend the pressure doesn’t affect me, but it’s hard sometimes … the Olympics are not a joke.”

The athlete has been the victim of sexual abuse by the federation doctor.

If Biles could not continue in Tokyo, it would be a blow to an event in which she was called to be the star.

It was advertised in these Games to be the first woman in more than half a century to win every title, and she seemed to have a real chance of beating Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who achieved nine golds.

Before the Olympics, Biles revealed that he fought against depression by pointing out that he is one of the hundreds of gymnasts who have suffered sexual abuse by the former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar, sentenced to life imprisonment for these crimes.

In a series of documentaries posted on Facebook, Biles She also revealed that she suffered from ankle problems this year after a training exercise in May.

“Now we have to face that,” he said. Biles in an episode. “There is nothing we can do in that regard. We do not have time to rest,” he added.

Biles He has five Olympic and 25 world medals in his record and has not lost a general contest since 2013.